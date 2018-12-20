Former Hilltopper, Bulldog Connolly Re-Signs with Swedish Pro Team

The 2012 Hobey Baker Award winner is staying overseas for the next few years.

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD Bulldogs star and 2012 Hobey Baker Award winner Jack Connolly has signed a two–year extension with his Swedish pro team Lulea Hockey of the Swedish Hockey League.

The Duluth native is in his seventh year in the SHL and is currently leading the league in scoring with 12 goals and 11 assists in 25 games.

Connoly was a star at Duluth Marshall before taking his talents to UMD and helping the Bulldogs win their first national championship in 2011 as a junior assistant captain.