Gas Price at Superior Convenience Store Hits Statewide Low

The SuperAmerica on Hammond Avenue was selling gas for $1,75 per gallon on Thursday

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Gas prices across the country are at their lowest point in years.

One gas station in Superior was selling gas for $1.75 per gallon on Thursday.

The SuperAmerica on Hammond Avenue had a line of cars waiting to get the low fuel price.

The manager there tells us she changed the sign to read $2.19 because it got too busy for her to handle, but the store was still selling gas for under two dollars, giving big savings to customers.

“Well I just filled it up with twenty some gallons here and it’s under forty bucks and I remember many times it was a hundred dollars,” said Dennis Cochrane after purchasing gas.

At one point Thursday, gasbuddy.com listed that SuperAmerica station as having the lowest gas price in Wisconsin.