Gov.-Elect Walz to Name Three More Cabinet Appointments

Walz Announced his First Five on Tuesday

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Gov.-elect Tim Walz is preparing to announce three more cabinet appointments.

Walz, a former teacher, will visit a school in St. Paul on Thursday to name his picks to run the Department of Education, Office of Higher Education, and Department of Corrections.

Walz announced his first five commissioners on Tuesday.

His transition team received nearly 500 applications for 23 commissioner positions at state agencies. His inauguration is Jan. 7.