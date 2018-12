Greyhound Boys Top Hunters in Crosstown Basketball Clash

The Duluth East boys basketball team got the home win over Duluth Denfeld 62-44.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the battle of crosstown rivals, the Duluth East boys basketball team knocked off Duluth Denfeld 62-44 Thursday night at the Duluth East High School gym.

Freshman Will Van Scoy scored 19 points for the Greyhounds, who snapped a two-game skid. Armon Williams scored 17 points for the Hunters, who dropped their second straight game.