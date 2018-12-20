Hermantown Hockey to Celebrate 70th Anniversary

Hawks hockey alumni are invited to the festivities this Saturday.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – This Saturday, the Hermantown hockey program will welcome Hawks from the past and present to celebrate the team’s 70th anniversary.

Hermantown hockey alumni from the past seven decades are invited to the festivities this Saturday as the Hawks will face Totino-Grace at 3:15 p.m. at the Hermantown Ice Arena. There will also be a special ceremony at center ice after the first period. The team says they are honored to be able to put on a show this weekend for some of the greatest Hawks in program history.

“You definitely feel a little pressure playing for Hermantown, but you learn to play with it. There’s a lot of people who hate you because you play for Hermantown, and you learn to just fuel off that hate. It’s just carrying the torch every year and keeping the tradition going,” said defenseman Darian Gotz.

“It’s a testament to the amount of incredible volunteers and people that have built the foundation of this program so that these kids can come out and play here and have success and add that tradition. What people don’t know is Hermantown has got a lot of hockey tradition. It’s just that we’ve had a lot of recent success. But there’s been a lot of people behind the scenes for years that haven’t gotten the credit they deserve. This 70th anniversary thing on Saturday is a way to thank them so it’s pretty exciting,” head coach Patrick Andrews said.