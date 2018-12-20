Holiday Cranberry Chutney, Quick & Easy Appetizer
Cooking Connection: Regional Cooking Instructor Teaches Us How To Make A Holiday Appetizer Friends & Family Will Devour!
DULUTH, Minn. — In this week’s Cooking Connection we are joined by Regional Cooking Instructor Arlene Coco and we are baking a holiday appetizer, Cranberry Chutney! It’s a perfect dish to bring for the holidays and bursting with flavor.
RECIPE: Holiday Cranberry Chutney (Makes 12 Servings)
Canned cranberries; can be substituted for fresh when they are not in season, just don’t use the jellied kind. It also can be used as a sandwich fixing- mix 1/2 cup of cranberry chutney with 1/2 cup mayonnaise for a delicious spread for a sandwich.
Light or dark brown sugar can be used.
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 medium yellow onion, chopped
1 teaspoon garam Masala
3 pounds fresh cranberries
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 cup water
1/8 cup balsamic vinegar
1 cup golden raisins diced
1/2 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
1. In a 4 quart Dutch oven or pot, heat olive oil and add onions and garam masala. Cook until onions are soft and starting to caramelize,
about 5 minutes.
2. Add cranberries, brown sugar, vinegar, golden raisins, water and spices. If mixture is too thick add water to thin until a chunky sauce consistency.
3. Simmer on low heat about 20 minutes until thick.
ENJOY! (This can also be stored up to 2 weeks in the refrigerator.)
HOW TO COOK & BOOK: Coco travels the area gracing friends and families with her cooking skills. You can book a private lesson, cooking party and more!
Click HERE for more information on what Coco offers.
CONTACT: 218-269-7979