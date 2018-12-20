Hunters’ Logan Jasper Signs NLI for UMD Baseball

The Denfeld catcher will be heading to UMD to play college baseball.

DULUTH, Minn. – Denfeld’s Logan Jasper announced on his Twitter account Thursday that he won’t be going too far to play college baseball as he will join the UMD Bulldogs.

Jasper is coming off a junior campaign where he was named to the All-Section and Conference First Team. Over the past four seasons while primarily playing catcher, Jasper has a career .396 batting average with 51 runs and 65 RBIs in 75 total games.