More Details Come Forward After Cloquet Police Officer Dismissed

City of Cloquet Releases Statement on Dismissed Officer

CARLTON, Minn.-Last night, the Carlton County Attorney’s office announced it had dismissed 18 pending cases involving a Cloquet police officer.

In a statement released today, the city of Cloquet said the officer being separated from his employment is Scott Beckman, who has been with the force since October of 2000.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves told Fox 21 that a separation agreement was reached on Tuesday during a council meeting by a 4-3 vote.

“As specified in the agreement, Scott Beckman will be employed by the city through Sept. 30, 2019, but he will be on leave and not performing any work for the city until that date,” the statement said.

Acting Carlton County Attorney Jeffrey Boucher said Wednesday that after assistant county attorneys learned of a misconduct finding involving the officer, all pending cases involving the officer were dismissed pending a review.

In addition, Boucher says four cases submitted for review have not been charged.

The Carlton County Attorney’s office is reviewing about 25 additional cases involving the officer.

Boucher says the county attorney’s office will review each case to determine if the officer was a critical witness or a peripheral witness. The dismissed cases could be refiled.

Below find the full statement from the city of Cloquet

“Scott Beckman has been employed by the city of Cloquet as police officer since October 2000. The city of Cloquet and Scott Beckman, along with the union that represented him, felt that it was in the best interests of all parties that Scott Beckman separate from employment with the city in accordance with the terms and conditions in the separation and release agreement executed by the parties. As specified in the agreement, Scott Beckman will be employed by the city through Sept. 30, 2019, but he will be on leave and not performing any work for the city until that date. Due to data privacy laws, the city has no further comment on the separation of Scott Beckman’s employment with the city. The city is also aware of recent written statements made by the Carlton County Attorney’s Office related to Scott Beckman. Because the statement implicates private personnel data on Scott Beckman related to his employment with the city of Cloquet, the city has no comment on such statement as it relates specifically to Scott Beckman. But, the city would like to note, generally, that it has and will continue to take appropriate personnel action and disclosure to prosecutors related to any of its city police officers who engage in conduct that requires disclosure to prosecutors under applicable legal standards.”

According to the Separation and Release Agreement between the City of Cloquet, Teamsters, Local No. 346, and Scott Beckman the City will pay Beckman a base monthly wage of $4,500 from January 1, 2019 through September 20, 2019 while he is on leave.