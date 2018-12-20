New Cobblestone Hotel Planned for Tower Avenue in Superior

Hotel chain is expected to break ground on the development sometime in 2019

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A new hotel is expected to be built on North Tower Avenue.

Business leaders are excited about what it could mean for the city.

Multiple city officials with close knowledge of the project have confirmed that a new hotel is being planned in Superior at the location where the historic Palace Theater once stood.

We are told that Wisconsin-based Cobblestone Hotels is planning to build a sixty-plus room hotel and steakhouse in the empty lot at Tower Avenue and 11th Street.

Groundbreaking is expected sometime in 2019.

“It hasn’t officially been announced yet but it’s going to be a game changer for this area,” said Brian Finstad of the Superior Plan Commission.

These plans come as several local businesses like Empire Coffee have recently opened on North Tower Avenue.

“Superior’s going back to a renaissance, going back to its former glory and there’s a lot of really good stuff coming in. Sweden Sweets was kind of the start of it but everything’s turned around,” said Aryana Buck, CEO of Empire Coffee.

In the heart of that renaissance, Sclavi’s Italian Restaurant announced their plans to close on December 29th.

Since that announcement, many in the community have packed Sclavi’s hoping to save it.

“He really was a hundred percent saying he’s going to close and then it really was the community that was like, no you’re not,” said Finstad, a Sclavi’s patron. “So people have been coming here. We came here last Saturday and we had to wait an hour to get a table and we have a group of twenty-two coming here.”

Owner Anthony Sclavi hasn’t officially backed off on his promise to close but patrons believe if the restaurant can survive until the Cobblestone Hotel opens next door, Sclavi’s can thrive like never before.

“Anthony’s hung on in this area for a really long time and I think it would be sad to see it close when it’s just on the cusp of something really significant that’s going to be transformative for the area here,” said Finstad.

Other businesses in the area can definitely envision a boost from the development.

“We already get a lot of cross traffic from Androy right across the street because people stay there and it’s a lot cheaper to stay over here in Superior than it is in Duluth,” said Buck.

A city official also tells FOX 21 the City of Superior recently purchased an apartment building behind the development site that will potentially be moved to make way for hotel parking.

Sources say the development hasn’t yet been announced because it has to be approved by the Redevelopment Authority.