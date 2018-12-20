No Charges in Wisconsin Explosion That Killed One

The Explosion Happened on July 10

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – A police chief says there will be no criminal charges against anyone related to an explosion in southern Wisconsin that killed a firefighter and leveled several buildings.

Sun Prairie Police Chief Patrick Anhalt said Thursday “There is not probable cause to believe a crime was committed.”

Sun Prairie firefighter Cory Barr was killed in the July 10 explosion that destroyed a bar he owned, five other businesses and a home. Eleven other people were hurt, including five other firefighters and a police officer.

The explosion occurred after a subcontractor installing fiber communication lines struck a gas main. The gas ignited, sending a towering fireball into the night sky.

The police chief says the blast occurred after “incomplete and inaccurate information was exchanged and relied upon” by those working on the underground project.