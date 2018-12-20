No Charges in Wisconsin Explosion That Killed One

The Explosion Happened on July 10
The Associated Press,

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. – A police chief says there will be no criminal charges against anyone related to an explosion in southern Wisconsin that killed a firefighter and leveled several buildings.

Sun Prairie Police Chief Patrick Anhalt said Thursday “There is not probable cause to believe a crime was committed.”

Sun Prairie firefighter Cory Barr was killed in the July 10 explosion that destroyed a bar he owned, five other businesses and a home. Eleven other people were hurt, including five other firefighters and a police officer.

The explosion occurred after a subcontractor installing fiber communication lines struck a gas main. The gas ignited, sending a towering fireball into the night sky.

The police chief says the blast occurred after “incomplete and inaccurate information was exchanged and relied upon” by those working on the underground project.

Categories: News, News – Latest News

You Might Like