Prep Boys Hockey: Greyhounds Win Battle for Duluth; Spartans, Golden Bears Also Victorious

Duluth East got the win over Duluth Marshall, while Superior and Eveleth-Gilbert also picked up wins.

DULUTH, Minn. – Ricky Lyle, Ryder Donovan and Tyler McGilivray each scored twice as the Duluth East boys hockey team got the road win over Duluth Marshall 8-2 Thursday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Charlie Erickson and Logan Anderson also scored for the Greyhounds. Dakota Oman and Keelan Golat scored for the Hilltoppers.

In other action, Superior held off Denfeld at home 5-4 and Eveleth-Gilbert knocked off Proctor on the road 6-2.