Prep Girls Hockey: Mirage, Bluejackets Win Big

Five different players scored twice in Proctor/Hermantown's win, while Hibbing/Chisholm shut out Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – Michaela Phinney, Dehli Heikes, Aurora Opsahl, Alyssa Watkins and Sydeney Skorich all scored twice as Proctor/Hermantown dominated International Falls, 13-1 in Hermantown on Thursday night.

Braelyn Sathers, Kaitlyn Fawcett and Bailey Stokke all also scored for the Mirage while Ryan Gray made four saves.

In other high school girls hockey action, Hibbing/Chisholm picked up a big road win, defeating Duluth 4-0.