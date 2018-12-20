Students Give Christmas Trees to Essentia Patients in Duluth

16th Annual Giving Tree Project

Lester Park students brought holiday cheer to those at Essentia today…

About 40 trees and gifts were donated to patients for the 16th Annual Giving Tree Project.

Students raised about $2,000 by doing more chores to purchase the donations.

The trees are decorated with homemade ornaments and inspiring messages.

The project teaches the children about giving.

“It is so cool to see the kids because they get excited about giving and not just receiving this time of year” says Sue Baker, coordinator of the Giving Tree Project.

About 800 trees have been given out over the last 16 years.