Two Killed in Head-On Collision in Deer River

The Road Conditions were Snowy and icy

DEER RIVER, Minn. – Two people are dead following a head on crash on Highway 46 Wednesday evening.

According to the MN State Patrol the accident happened on Highway 46 and County Road 39 near Deer River just before 6:00 p.m. involving a semi-truck, Ford pickup truck and a Chevy Impala.

According to reports, the semi-truck was traveling southbound on Highway 46 when it struck the Ford pickup traveling northbound on its side. A Chevy Impala was traveling behind the pickup truck and was then struck head-on by the semi.

The MN State Patrol says the road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.

Both the driver, 34-year-old Steven Mark Kubiszewski, and the passenger, 57-year-old Arthur Mark Kubiszewski, of the Impala suffered fatal injuries from the crash.

The driver and passenger of the pickup truck and the driver of the semi-truck were not injured in the crash.