WLSSD Kicks off Annual Treecycling Program

The Program is Free and and Offers Multiple Locations

DULUTH, Minn. – WLSSD and area partners kicked off their annual Treecycling program this week.

The programs is aimed at encouraging residents to recycle their fresh-cut holiday trees.

The program is free and is offered at multiple locations throughout the area 24 hours a day.

“Holiday trees, like yard and garden waste, are banned from the trash in Minnesota,” said Karen Anderson, WLSSD’s director of community relations. “These materials contain valuable resources that can be reclaimed through Treecycling. Collected trees will be beneficially re-used as fuel, to line paths, or for other purposes, while recovering resources and saving landfill space.”

For residents looking to recycle their tree a little early WLSSD’s Yard Waste Compost Site will be open starting December 21. Other available locations open after the holidays are:

Six sites are open for tree drop-off December 26th through January 10th:

Chester Bowl (parking lot by playground)

Lester Park (parking lot by playground)

Duluth Heights Community Club (parking lot across the street)

Woodland Community Club (lower parking lot off Woodland Ave)

Rose Garden (parking lot)

City of Duluth West Toolhouse (on Commonwealth Avenue)

Two sites in Carlton County are open December 26th through January 14th

SAPPI Fine Paper (Cloquet, gatehouse entrance)

Moose Lake Compost Site (across from City garage)

Four additional sites are open December 26th through January 31st

Demolicious (in western Duluth),

VONCO V Landfill (in the Gary neighborhood)

WLSSD Yard Waste Compost Site (off 27 th Avenue West), opens December 21st

Avenue West), opens December 21st WLSSD Materials Recovery Center (off Rice Lake Road)

Wreaths, garland and other evergreen decorations with wires are not recyclable and should be thrown in the trash. Holiday light strings can be recycled year-round at WLSSD’s Materials Recovery Center.