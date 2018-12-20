YMCA in Duluth Waives Fees To Promote Healthy Habits

21 day promotion

DULUTH, Minn.- Some health experts say it takes 21 days to form a habit and now the Downtown YMCA is offering the Northland community a chance to become members so they can develop the habit of health.

Starting December 26th the YMCA is waiving the joining fee and the first month membership fee for those who wish to sign up.

Organizers believe it’s a great start to getting healthy.

“It’s really about people committing to their health and wellness” says Jeramy Katchuba.

The promotion ends on January 4th.