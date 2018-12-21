Bretting Manufacturing and Local 621 Reach Three Year Agreement

The Announcement was Made Friday Morning

ASHLAND, Wis. – According to a recent news release, C. G. Bretting Manufacturing and IAMAW Local 621 have reached a three-year agreement.

The announcement was made Friday morning in a joint press release signed by Bretting Manufacturing CEO, David Bretting and IAM District 10 Assistant Directing Business Rep, Scott Parr.

Nearly 200 workers were on strike after rejecting the company’s contract offer on December 13. The strike took effect just after midnight on December 15, according to Local 621.

The members of Local 621 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAMAW) were striking for better wages, pension and health benefits.

Fox 21 has reached out to Bretting Manufacturing for more details about the agreement. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.