Busy Travel Weekend Before Christmas

Minnesotans gearing up for travel plans

DULUTH, Minn.- Record breaking travel is expected for Minnesota according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Now Northland travelers are preparing for a busy travel weekend.

Thousands of travelers are getting ready to hit the roads as Christmas will be approaching very soon.

MNDOT says more people are choosing to drive to get to their holiday destinations, this year, than years past.

Luckily gas prices dropped just in time for travelers to fill up their tanks.

It is also suggested Minnesotan motorists allow more time for possible delays and one driver at M and H gas station in Duluth is taking that advice.

For others in the area, they are attempting to finish their Christmas shopping during the busy weekend.

A few tips for drivers to remember are to slow down and drive at safe speed.

Also check the weather conditions before you go.

For more information on road and weather conditions dial 511.