Cloquet man Charged With Assaulting Infant

Bail has Been set at $500,000

CLOQUET, Minn. – A Cloquet man was formally charged on Thursday with assault in the first degree for assaulting his three month old daughter.

According to the Cloquet Police Department, authorities received information from St. Luke’s Hospital on November 6 regarding injuries to a three-month-old baby that were consistent with child abuse.

The baby suffered a skull fracture, a fractured arm and a fractured rib and was transferred to Children’s Hospital in Minneapolis for the injuries.

After investigations the department determined the injuries were caused by the baby’s father, 25-year-old Orion Verbist.

On December 19 the infant’s father was arrested and lodged in the Carlton County Jail.

Bail has been set at $500,000.