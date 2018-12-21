Comcast Says Facts Don’t Support Minnesota Suit

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Cable and internet provider Comcast is defending itself against a consumer fraud lawsuit filed by Minnesota’s attorney general.

The lawsuit filed Friday alleges that the company has overcharged thousands of consumers for cable TV packages, charged them for unordered equipment and services, and failed to deliver on promised Visa gift cards.

Comcast spokeswoman Jill Hornbacher says the facts don’t support the allegations from Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson. She says Comcast fully discloses all charges, fees and promotional requirements.

The spokeswoman says Comcast would “like nothing more than to work collaboratively” with the attorney general’s office to address the complaints it has raised. But she says Swanson’s office has “largely ignored” the company’s efforts to do so.