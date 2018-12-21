Duluth Affinity Plus Credit Union Robbed

DULUTH, Minn. – A robbery was reported Friday afternoon at the Affinity Plus Credit Union on Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth.

According to the Duluth Police Department, just after 4 p.m., a person presented a note to the bank teller claiming to have a gun.

No gun was seen and the person left with an undisclosed amount of money.

A 60-year-old female suspect was located at an address in Duluth.

We’re told all the money was recovered.

No arrests have been made. Police say they are not looking for anyone else. The investigation is ongoing.