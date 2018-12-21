Evers Names Picks for Transportation, Agriculture, Insurance

The Announcement was Made Friday

MADISON, Wis. – Gov.-elect Tony Evers has named four more members of his Cabinet, including an advocate for raising revenue to improve the condition of Wisconsin’s roads as head the state Department of Transportation.

Evers announced the picks Friday.

His choice to lead the Department of Transportation is Craig Thompson, the executive director of the Wisconsin Transportation Development Association.

Evers also named Mark Afable as insurance commissioner, Rebecca Cameron Valcq as chairwoman of the Public Service Commission and Brad Pfaff as head of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

That brings to eight the number of Cabinet secretaries Evers has announced to date, all this week. All of his appointees will need to be confirmed by the Republican-controlled state Senate.