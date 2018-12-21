Gifts for Teens Toy Drive Making a Difference in the Northland

FOX 21 Local News Took Part in the Annual Gifts for Teens Toy Drive, Supporting the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland

DULUTH, Minn. – More than 500 boys and girls in the Northland were receiving a little holiday cheer Friday evening in Duluth as the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland hosted holiday parties at multiple branches in the area.

FOX 21 Local News taking part in the annual Gifts for Teens Toy Drive once again.

Officials at the Boys and Girls Club of the Northland say this time of year can be extremely special for many children in our communities.

“I am overwhelmed with the joy of seeing this kind of outpouring of love, support and kindness from our community. I can’t say it enough, I’ve seen some of our families that are going to benefit from this and it’s going to make a big difference in their lives,” said Tammy Sundborn with the Boys and Girls Club.

The holiday parties Friday evening included games, food and cookie decorating.

Each teen also received at least one gift from the holiday party to enjoy this holiday season.