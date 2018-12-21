Minnesota Approves Salary cap Waivers for 22 Local Officials

The new Limits Include Some Significant Increases

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Republican lawmakers are criticizing Gov. Mark Dayton’s administration for approving pay raises for 22 local government officials.

Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans recently notified lawmakers that his agency is allowing salary cap waivers for positions in Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey and Scott counties, as well as the Metropolitan Council and the city of Rochester. The new limits include some significant increases.

State law caps pay for most local government jobs at just over $171,000 without a waiver.

Rep. Marion O’Neill says the administration pushed through the raises without proper legislative vetting. The Maple Lake Republican says Gov.-elect Tim Walz should intervene.

But Frans says he followed proper procedures. And he stresses that his action doesn’t raise anyone’s salaries, it just lets local officials raise them.