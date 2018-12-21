Prep Basketball: Hawks Girls, Eskomo Boys, Hilltopper Boys Pick Up Wins

It was a good night of basketball for the Hermantown girls, Eskomo boys and Marshall boys.

HERMANTOWN, Minn. – In prep girls basketball action, Hermantown jumped out to a 29-0 run to start the game as they topped Duluth Denfeld 56-17. In other girls action, Duluth East fell to Princeton 80-32.

In prep boys action, Matthew Erickson finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds as Duluth Marshall defeated Lakeview Christian Academy 84-74. And in Two Harbors, it was Esko knocking off the Agates on the road 80-46.