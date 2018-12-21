Prep Hockey: Lumberjack Boys Keep Rolling, Northern Stars Fall at Home

The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team knocked off Eastview 5-1 while Duluth girls were blanked at home.

CLOQUET, Minn. – In prep boys action, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys hockey team won their third game in the past four as they topped Eastview 5-1 Friday night at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

And in girls action, Sarah Spencer finished with 24 saves but it wouldn’t be enough as the Duluth Northern Stars fall to #1 ranked Warroad 7-0.