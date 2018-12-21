Trees Donated To Those In Need in Superior

Duluth's Flower Farm Christmas Tree Pop-Up Shop

SUPERIOR, Wisc- In the spirit of giving, Duluth’s Flower Farm is donating Christmas trees to families who may need one, at their pop-up shop in Superior.

All are welcome to stop by and pick a tree free of charge or even have it delivered to their home.

As a gesture the company is giving back by helping families who may be missing a key component for the Christmas season.

Duluth Flower Farm owner says “Well a Christmas tree is a centerpiece for many families this time of year. So if we can be a part of that we would like to.”

If you or someone you know needs a tree, just stop by the Duluth Flower farm pop-up Shop at 821 Hammond Ave in Superior.

Trees will be donated now until Sunday.