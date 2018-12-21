Twin Ports Christmas Lighting Challenge Winners Announced in Duluth
Award ceremony at Bentleyville
DULUTH, Minn.- More than 1,200 votes were cast in the 4th annual Christmas Lighting Challenge. Today in duluth eight winners were awarded for their best light display.
A special ceremony was held at Bentleyville in front of the giant christmas tree.
All the winners were chosen by the community and each received a gift basket filled with goodies.
The organizer says before this challenge the Northland was missing a fun tradition like this one.
About 70 Northland homes and businesses participated in this year’s challenge.
The complete list of winners is below:
Tom & Kathy Zeman
Solutions Insurance Agencies
Brett & Amanda DeFoe- Overall Winner
Richard I. Bong Vetrans Historical Center
Ambassadors Choice – Wine Beginnings
Luke Grages
Wood City Lights & Hardware
Brandt Charles