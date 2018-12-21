Ursa Minor Brewing to Host Winter Solstice Event Saturday

The Event Sponsored by Ursa Minor Brewing will be Family Friendly and Feature a Wide Variety of Events, Live Music and Brews

DULUTH, Minn. – Staff at Ursa Minor Brewing is excited to announce they’ll be hosting their first community event on Saturday, December 22.

The event is known as the Winter Solstice Celebration and Inaugural DiffeRUNce.

The Winter Solstice Celebration is an all-day celebration of winter in Duluth and all the people that make the community such a great place to live, work, and play.

Ursa Minor is kicking the day off with the Inaugural DiffeRUNce at 10:00 a.m., a 5km fun run that benefits our community.

Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. on the day of the event.

The registration fee is up to the participant and all funds will go directly to the participating non-profits, COGGS and Lifehouse.

Door prizes will follow the race for participants in the DiffeRUNce.

The morning will be filled by a pop-up exhibition of our local partners, and breakfast food and coffee will be available!

Participating Vendors:

• Duluth Best Bread

• Mike & Jen’s Hot Cocoa

• Hiki Hut

• Duluth Kombucha

• Almanac Coffee

Live music starts at 11:00 a.m. and goes through 11:00 p.m.

Special Beer Releases: 750ml Bottles & Beers on Tap

1:15 p.m. El Jefe: 750ml Bottles & on tap

1:15 p.m. Howard’s Harvest: 750ml bottles only

4:15 p.m. Imperial Porter: on tap

This event is for everyone to enjoy! Must be 21+ to enjoy craft beer.

$5 cover charge includes special event pint glass. Kids will be admitted for free.

The event will take place in the Ursa Minor taproom on West Superior Street (2415 West Superior Street).