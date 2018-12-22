Miracle 11 Non-Profit Donates to New Accessible Park

The Miracle 11 Non-Profit group donated $5200 to charities in the Twin Ports.

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Turning lemons into lemonade, that’s what members of the Miracle 11 non–profit did Saturday by giving back to four Twin Ports charities.

Miracle 11, named after the 11 survivors from a 2–plane collision during a skydiving accident in 2013, spent the past five years raising and donating over $35 thousand to local organizations.

The organization picked four charities, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank, CHUM, Wildwoods Wild Life Rehab Center and Webster Dream Park, to donate 5200 dollars to because of their wide variety of outreach to different causes.

“There’s something about the human spirit, giving and receiving. Our miracle 11 people, we’ve already received… received the gift to be alive and it’s our time to give back,” skydiver and Miracle 11 board president Mike Robinson said. “We’re just fortunate enough to have this money and more than happy to give it back to people who can use it.”

Webster Park received one thousand dollars and 11 cents from Miracle 11 to go towards a sensory garden and top park, a part of making the park more accessible to children of all physical abilities.

The idea for the park started two years ago and now that funding is finally coming to the project, organizers are hoping to begin updating the park’s features by Summer of 2019.

“We want everyone to feel the same and we want to feel happy,” park visionary Kenna Hermanson said.

Miracle 11 plans to continue giving back to organizations around the Twin Ports for many years to come and donating to causes like the Webster Dream Park, that is the first of it’s kind in the city.

Those who are interested in helping fund the Webster Dream Park can do so through Facebook. Kalee Hermanson plans to launch a page after the holidays.