Prep Boys Hockey: Hawks Win on 70th Anniversary Celebration; Rails Fall at Home

Hermantown took down Totino-Grace while Proctor lost at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 2 Hermantown boys hockey team celebrated 70 years on Saturday, inviting alumni on the ice during a special ceremony during the first intermission in their game against Totino-Grace. The Hawks celebrated in style, getting the 4-1 win.

Blake Biondi, Justin Thomas, Elliott Peterson and Ethan Lund all scored for the Hawks. Hermantown (5-2) will be back in action on Dec. 27 at Blake.

In other boys hockey action, Proctor fell to Chisago Lakes 5-2 at home. The Rails (3-5) will be back in action on Dec. 28 when they hit the road to play Sauk Rapids-Rice.