Prep Girls Basketball: Lumberjacks Fall at Home to Tigers

Princeton snapped Cloquet's three-game win streak.

CLOQUET, Minn. – The Cloquet girls basketball team saw its three-game win streak snapped as Princeton got the 74-66 win on Saturday afternoon.

The Lumberjacks (5-3) are now on winter break and will be back in action on Jan. 3 when they host Proctor.