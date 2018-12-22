Ruby’s Pantry Fills Hearts and Stomachs

Mission Creek Church is one of four Ruby's Pop-Up Pantries in the Twin Ports.

DULUTH, Minn.- Volunteers from the Mission Creek Church were busy filling the hearts and stomachs of many Saturday morning hosting their monthly food pantry for the Fond–du–Lac neighborhood.

The church is one of four Ruby’s Pantry pop–up locations in the Twin Ports.

For $20, those in need can come by and fill carts with everything from food to paper towels.

“What’s neat about this is through time we have met people that initially just came out here for food, but through the last year or so that we have done this, they began to become more comfortable in the community and they begin to connect with people on a more intimate level and we’ve been able to meet needs beyond just food needs,” Pastor Rob Skuevik said.

Ruby’s Pantry is entirely run by volunteers. Anyone is welcome to come help out at the monthly event.