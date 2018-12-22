Skaters Out On the Ice For Skate The Bay

Bay is frozen enough for ice skating

DULUTH, Minn.- Skaters hit the ice today for Skate the Bay at Park Point in Duluth.

The skaters quickly tied up their skates and headed out on the ice to enjoy the fun.

For years, the bay has not been in good condition for ice skating.

According to the organizer of the event it may be the one chance many have to skate the bay.

“You can always skate on rinks right, but to have five miles of pure awesome ice. That’s once in a lifetime for some people” says Rod Raymond.

Even though it may be a once in a lifetime chance, many skaters are hoping to do it again.