Winter Solstice Celebration at Ursa Minor Brewing In Duluth

Celebration for a good cause

DULUTH, Minn.- The winter solstice was Friday and today Ursa Minor Brewing hosted a celebration to welcome the winter season and to give back to the community.

The Winter Solstice Celebration is the first community event for Ursa Minor Brewing, all with the hopes of raising money for two local non–profits.

All day long patrons can enjoyed food, live music, and of course craft beer.

Also some of the patrons participated in the kickoff 5k run.

Following the race many of the participants received door prizes.

Money raised during the race benefits two non– profits, cyclists of gitchee gumee shores and lifehouse.

Ben Hugus, owner of Ursa Minor Brewing says “working with COGGS and Lifehouse was really rewarding and being able to give back to the community in that way. The Winter Solstice Celebration is about celebrating the holidays.”

The Winter Solstice celebration ends at midnight.