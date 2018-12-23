Autonomous Vehicles Made by UMD Students

DULUTH, Minn. – In the future, self driving vehicles could be taking over Northland roads, that’s if some UMD engineering students have their way.

Earlier this month, fifteen teams from an introductory engineering course hosted a competition with miniature self driving vehicles which navigated a route without human intervention.

Students in the class said this type of learning has taught them much more about engineering than a text book could.

During the competition, students built their cars using either two, three, or four wheels.

Some of them were built for speed while others were built for precision.