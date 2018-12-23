Legacy Toys Breaks Sale Records this Christmas

The Duluth branch store doubled Black Friday sales.

DULUTH, Minn.- Miller Hill Mall is busy with last minute shoppers.

Legacy Toys has seen record breaking numbers in sales the two weekends leading up to Christmas, doubling what they saw on Black Friday.

Employees say that a lot of their business is thanks to the new north woods themed play area that opened right in front of their store.

On its first day being open, the play area brought in over a hundred kids and families.

“We’re very fortunate to have a dedicated staff that is passionate about what we’re doing here and our mission to bring the power of play and creativity back to the kids and family.,” assistant store manager Jacob Simundson said.

This year’s most popular toys are scented putties and squishies.

The mall is on extended hours for Christmas Eve and will be open until 6 p.m. but is closed on Christmas Day.