Local Athlete Returns From CrossFit Championships in Dubai

Brandon Willis, a coach and athlete at IST CrossFit in Duluth, spent a week in Dubai competing in multiple CrossFit events.

DULUTH, Minn. – Brendan Willis is a coach, trainer and athlete at IST CrossFit in Duluth who recently traveled to Dubai for the CrossFit Championships. He competed in multiple events including an eight kilometer dessert run and some weightlifting exercises. Willis said they had two to three events during the four day competition and while it was exhausting, Willis said he loves the experience of competing.

“Big competition, it’s the first big one of this new CrossFit Games season. There were I think 34 of the top athletes in the world there and I had the privilege of being with them. Went there, it was a series of 10 events over four days and I had a great experience, got to compete with them so that was awesome,” Willis said.

Willis said that this was the first of 20 mini CrossFit competitions and the winner of each gets an invite to the CrossFit games. Willis added that he hopes to compete in a few more this CrossFit season.