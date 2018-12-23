Preparing for Annual VFW Christmas Eve Dinner

44 turkeys were prepared for this year's event

DULUTH, Minn. – Christmas Eve dinner is being served Monday at the VFW hall in Duluth.

To make the annual event happen, volunteers are busy preparing forty-four turkeys, two hundred pounds of potatoes, and two hundred pounds of sweet potatoes.

Organizers say they’ve served as many as five-hundred-seventy visitors in past years.

“It helps people that don’t have anywhere to go,” said George Drummond, or “Santa George” as he is known. “You don’t have to be homeless, you just have nowhere and you can come here with us. Eat with our family if your family’s not available.”

The free dinner is being served Monday from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the VFW hall on West Michigan Street.