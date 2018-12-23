Trio of Bulldogs Make U.S. National Junior Team

UMD sophomore defenseman Dylan Samberg, freshman forward Noah Cates and sophomore defenseman Mikey Anderson made the final roster.

DULUTH, Minn. – After three days of training camp in Everett, Washington, Minnesota Duluth’s Dylan Samberg, Mikey Anderson and Noah Cates made the U.S. National Junior Team final roster.

The trio will represent the U.S. at the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Juniors Championship in Vancouver and Victoria, British Columbia Dec. 26 – Jan. 5. The U.S. will open play on Dec. 26 against Slovakia.

Samberg, Anderson and Cates will join UMD head coach Scott Sandelin, as he is an assistant coach for the U.S. National Junior Team.