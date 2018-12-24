VFW Continues Tradition With Annual Christmas Eve Dinner

Duluth community enjoys free, hot meal.

DULUTH, Minn.- A Christmas eve dinner was served at the VFW in Duluth.

The free meal was available to those who are less fortunate or just need a place celebrate the holiday.

For more than 30 years the VFW organization has served the Duluth community a hot meal with all the fixings, on Christmas eve.

Hundreds of men and women lined up ready for a feast and all were welcomed with a smile and a ticket.

a special gift was given to veterans as a thank you for their service.

Year after year hungry guests show up excited to receive plates filled with turkey, mashed potatoes, veggies, and much more.

Some are just happy to celebrate with others on Christmas eve.

“There’s so many people that are not as fortunate as perhaps others.”

The coordinator of the feast who has helped put on this event over the last eighteen years says it’s a way to share with the community.

“We have a wide range of people from young people to students to elderly to vets that all come down here, it’s very important to share.”

Sharing was definitely in mind when this feast began.

It all started in the early 1980’s with one veteran, who had a couple of turkeys, which he no longer had use for.

In return he decided to serve his community by reaching out to fellow veterans and served a meal on Christmas eve.

Now the daughter of one of the veterans is carrying the torch by continuing the tradition. She says it’s exciting to see everyone come out every year.

“It’s wonderful, wonderful. It’s unbelievable, and to think how many people were feeding.”

Although there isn’t an official count, organizers say about 50 turkeys were served to feed over 500 people.

As an added gesture many left with a Christmas gift.

Each person received a hat and a pair of gloves.