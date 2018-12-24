Vigil Held At City Hall To Honor Lives Lost Due To Homelessness

Honoring 56 lives lost

DULUTH, Minn.- Homelessness is a big issue in the Duluth community.

Over the last year about 50 people lost their lives after experiencing homelessness during their lifetime.

Today, the CHUM homeless shelter hosted its annual Christmas Eve Vigil, in front of Duluth City hall to honor the individuals lost.

The event started with an opening prayer as dozens of people stood with signs of the names of the men and women being honored.

All were a part of the CHUM community either by using the services of the emergency shelter or the outreach center.

According officials at Chum, 45 is the average age of death among the adults remembered, which is well below the U.S. average life expectancy of 79 years old.

Chum’s Executive Director Lee Stuart says it’s important to honor the people lost as some may not have had families.

“Many of them died not known to people and not surrounded by loving family and so this is a way we can recognize them as children of god and say we are yours and you are ours.”

Chum serves more than 8,000 homeless and low income people in Duluth every year and continues spread awareness to the community.

Many of those in attendance were proud to support the cause to honor the men and women who died.

“We are here to support the cause, the folks that work with the homeless, and support the homeless. I think it is sad we loss so many people who are homeless when we have so many resources.”

If you or someone you know is homeless click here for more information.