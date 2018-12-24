Watch The Latest Blockbusters On Christmas Day At Marcus Theaters

$5 Movie Tuesday on Christmas Day

DULUTH, Minn.- The holidays are a time to celebrate with family and friends and what better way than to spend it at the movies.

On Christmas day patrons can indulge in the latest blockbusters as a fun Christmas activity at Marcus Theaters in Duluth and Hermantown.

This year the holiday falls on Movie Tuesday, which means tickets are sold for five bucks.

General Manager Shawn Fennessey says Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year.

“Get those tickets ahead of time online, most shows are going to sell out way ahead of time, I mean hours ahead of time on Christmas day.”

Also Marcus theaters will be open on New Year’s Day for Movie Tuesday.