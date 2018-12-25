Duluth Fire Department Spend Christmas Together

Firefighters perpare Christmas feast.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Fire department is ready to save lives every day of the year.

This Christmas is no different.

While on duty today, the firefighters are sharing a holiday moment with each other.

Today fox 21 stopped by the Duluth fire department’s station one in downtown Duluth.

The team of “chefs”who are actually firefighters were in the kitchen preparing for their Christmas feast.

The acting assistant chief says they have become a second family to each other on this Christmas.

“It becomes a second family, and everyone has their spats, just like everyone else does and like to pick on each other and poke at each other, so its just like having siblings around.”

Even though they are prepared for anything they are hoping for day without any major emergencies.