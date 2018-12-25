Great Outdoors: UMD’s Allworth Planetarium

Take Stargazing to a Whole New Level

DULUTH, Minn.- If you’ve ever wanted to soar through the stars, the rocket ship is closer than you think.

UMD’s Alworth Planetarium will boldly go with you, where no one has gone before.

The sound of lightsabers clashing echo down the hall.

No, this isn’t a Star Wars attraction at Disneyworld.

This is the Marshall W. Alworth Planetarium’s fan favorite show: Astronomy Lessons from Star Wars.

The show uses scenes from Star Wars to explain concepts and planets within our own Galaxy, to help you with your own Stargazing, in the great outdoors.

The Planetarium was built in the 1960s, and today it’s used for a variety of things, from classrooms, to weekly shows, and even birthday parties.

Shows are held every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.