Snowmobiler Found Dead Near Ely; Another Snowmobiler Still Missing

ELY, Minn. – A snowmobiler has been found dead after her snowmobile broke through thin ice near Ely.

Officials are still searching for a man who was believed to be with her.

60-year-old Debbie Senarighi of Cloquet was found dead in the water on White Iron Lake southeast of Ely.

Monday it was reported that 60-year-old Kenneth Wildenaur of Cloquet was missing after he didn’t show up for work.

In searching for him, rescuers found Senarighi’s truck and began looking for the missing pair.

Wildenaur has not yet been found. Rescuers are actively searching the area to locate him.