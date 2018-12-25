Wasabi Open to Public On Christmas

Many eat a non-traditional meal for the holiday.

DULUTH, Minn.- While many restaurants across Duluth are closed today for Christmas, Wasabi is open to the public.

Patrons can enjoy a variety of soups, appetizers and tasty plates.

They can also indulge in all you can eat sushi.

Over the years, many families have chosen to eat a non traditional meal on Christmas.

One father, who is traveling with his family says it’s the time spent with family that counts.

“I think it is very important, I mean I enjoy spending time with my family”

Wasabi is located at 132 East Superior street and are open until 9:30 pm this evening.