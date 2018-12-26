ArcelorMittal Assumes Managing Role at Hibbing Taconite

There are no Anticipated Changes to Production Volumes

HIBBING, Minn. – As of August 12, 2019 ArcelorMittal will assume the role of managing partner for Hibbing Taconite.

The news was released earlier today stating ownership of the eight million ton capacity iron ore property will remain unchanged including ArcelorMittal’s majority ownership stake.

Officials with the company say there are no anticipated changes to production volumes or operating plans.

Over the next eight months partners will work to make sure there is an orderly transition of management with the goal of maintaining stability for the Hibbing workforce.