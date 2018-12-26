Authorities Recover Body of Second Missing Snowmobiler
Wildenaur was Reported Missing on Monday
ELY, Minn. – Authorities have discovered the body of a missing snowmobiler near Ely.
The body of 60-year-old Kenneth Wildenaur was recovered from the water of White Iron Lake around 2:00 p.m. today.
Wildenaur was reported missing on Monday after he didn’t show up to work.
Yesterday, a woman he was with, Debbie Senarighi, was found dead in the water of White Iron Lake as well.
Their snowmobiles fell through thin ice as they approached Beargrease Island.