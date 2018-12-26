Bentleyville Looking for Volunteers to Help With Teardown

DULUTH, Minn. – Bentleyville is looking for volunteers to help with the tear down process after tonight’s grand fireworks show.

Bentleyville will be open tonight from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the fireworks show starting at 6:30 p.m.

The tear down process will start tonight after the lights shut off at 9:00 p.m.

Volunteers are encouraged to lend a hand to help pick up power cords and remove fencing ahead of the forecasted snowstorm.

Volunteers can show up at Bayfront Festival Park at 8:45 pm until midnight tonight. Teardown will continue, from 8:30 am – 4 pm, Thursday, December 27th, through Sunday, December 30th.